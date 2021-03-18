Longhorns lose

Sullivan East 12, Johnson County 0

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County opened the 2021 baseball season on a sour note, losing 12-0 to a very strong Sullivan East squad. The Longhorns only had two hits in the game. Matt Mowery and Dalton Brown were credited with those. The Longhorns’ batters struck out 12 times in the game. Stacy Greer started on the mound and gave up only four hits, but the Longhorns defense committed five errors. Dylan Bartley doubled off the right centerfield wall and had two hits to lead East. Hale was the winning pitcher.