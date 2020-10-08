Longhorns look to Tomahawk Warriors

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County got the signature win it was looking for on Friday night at Claiborne County and hopes to get another against Happy Valley, their next opponent. The Warriors come in 3-3 with wins over Cloudland 34-18, Cosby 49-0, and Unaka 33-6, all Class A teams. Johnson County has played a much tougher schedule that includes wins over Sullivan North, West Greene, and Friday’s upset victory over Claiborne County.

In the Warriors last game, a win over Unaka, running back Matthew Bahn scored four touchdowns, and quarterback Eli Ayres threw for another.Bahn carried the ball 30 times en route to 280 yards rushing, which should catch the Longhorns’ attention. Ayers threw for only 43 yards in their run-oriented offense.

The Longhorns lost last year to Happy Valley 13-6 but would love to win after taking the three previous games 28-7 in 20018, 14-7 in 20017, and a six-point win in 2016. Johnson County kept their chances of hosting a first-round playoff game at home alive with their win over Claiborne.

Freshman Connor Simcox threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while Aiden Walker had six catches for 170 yards. The Horns got a monster game from Stacy Greer, who rushed for 85 yards and four touchdowns in their win over Claiborne.

They also found a way to utilize the talents of speedster Dalton Brown. Hampered with a sore back, did manage to catch a 16-yard touchdown pass against Claiborne. The Horns will kickoff play at 7:30 inside of Paul McEwen Stadium. Fans need to be reminded to wear facemasks to the game.