Longhorns look to rebound against Huskies

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County is a banged-up football team at present, and there is no better opponent it could have this week to try and mend up some bodies. The Huskies are 2-28 over the past three seasons, and there is nothing to indicate that they’ll spoil Johnson County’s homecoming and senior night on Friday.

Friday’s game will be the final home game for the seniors unless they can somehow find a way to host a first-round playoff game, which is still a possibility. The Longhorns are a battered up team right now. Stacy Greer, one of the team’s leading rushers, injured a hamstring on Friday and only played a couple of series. Dalton Brown, who had a back injury going into the game, now has an ankle injury and needs time to heal.

The North Greene game should give the duo plenty of plays to get rested with a non-conference game at Cloudland coming up. Johnson County fans will need to become Chuckey-Doak fans for the next two weeks. The Black Knights host Claiborne County on Friday and Unicoi County the following week. Should Doak defeat Claiborne, the Horns can host a first-round playoff game at home should they defeat North Greene and Unicoi County. But the team must take care of the business itself and not expect to back in.

Three teams are currently undefeated in Region 2. Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Kingston are all currently undefeated and hold down the top three spots. Pigeon Forge, with two losses, is the fourth-place team, but that could change. The Longhorns will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Huskies on Friday.