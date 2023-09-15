There was rain and, at times, heavy, but the Johnson County Longhorns had no problem playing, possibly one the best games of the season yet. The Longhorns welcomed the Highlanders (1-0 District, 2-2 overall), and while the touchdowns just kept coming, Johnson County proved to be much stronger.
"The boys overcame the early adversity with the rain and muddy conditions, plus faced a very scrappy Cloudlandl team," said Longhorns assistant coach Andy Starnes. "But we are proud of the team staying focused amongst the challenges and never looked back as the game progressed."
Emphasizing the factor for the game's success, Starnes said, establishing the run game in the wet conditions was a key factor. Sophomore Juan Mejia, who had 12 carries for 228 yards for 4TDs, was quick to praise his O-Line for opening up running lanes. Connor Simcox throwing for 3 TDs on a rainy night was also very impressive as well as not being afraid to use his feet. Several plays broke down, but Connor kept the drive alive.
Defensively, Johnson County set the tone right from the start, was aggressive, and did not allow Cloudland to get any momentum.
Sam Cretsinger, a Junior LB (6'1", 180 lbs), was crucial in leading the defensive attack in the game with nearly a dozen tackles.
"Everyone was flying to the ball on the defensive side as well," Starnes said, adding, "Wide receiver Carter Rhudy led the secondary in flying to the ball with his two interceptions.
In the end, the Longhorns and the loyal fans who have endured the annoying and constant rain got what they wanted.
"This win means a lot," Starnes said. "Not only do we start a winning streak, but we also win at home, which is always a great feeling for the team and the community."
The recent two-game winning streak may be a good sign, but it is by no means time to get overly confident. Johnson County is one game away from its next district bout against the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders, who are maintaining a 3-1 overall record but will be facing the Longhorns for their first district game in the season.
The Longhorns are scheduled to travel to Harlan, KY, to play the Green Dragons on Friday, September 15.
For more information about the Longhorns, please visit www.maxpreps.com.