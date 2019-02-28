Longhorns joust Black Knights from tourney

Members of the Johnson County Longhorns Corie Neely, Zack Eller, Ian Norris , Blake Atwood,
Lucas Philips, Darren Cunningham, Trevor Gentry, Michael Oxentine, Ethan Bower, Clayton Cross,
Zack Parsons, Gavin Reece, Luke Rash, Troy Arnold and Zack Winters pose for a photo earlier this month. The team won its first regional game in six years in the first round of the Region
1-AA tournament, by defeating C-Doak 62-47. The Longhorns will play Elizabethton at 4:30 on Wednesday at Happy Valley with a sub-state berth on the line. The two teams split games during
the regular season. Photo by Tamas Mondovics