Longhorns impressive in season opener

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

KINGSPORT—Johnson County opened the regular season on Monday night at Sullivan North Middle School after a few scrimmages and jamboree games. The basketball Horns nearly swept the Golden Raiders by taking three of four games played in the evening.

The varsity girls needed overtime but prevailed 35-29 while the seventh-grade girls won a close 20-16 contest.

The boys’ game went back-and-forth

before North pulled out a 37-32 win.

The seventh-grade team was the most

impressive winning 45-19 over the Golden Raiders.

Varsity Girls (Overtime)

Johnson Co. 35 — Sullivan North 29

Sierra Green and Aubree Glenn scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lady Longhorns to victory over North in overtime. The game was tied 27-27, but the Horns caught fire in the overtime period by outscoring the Lady Raiders 8-2.

“It’s the first time we’ve won an

overtime game since I’ve been coaching,”

said Jennings. “We came out and played

slow early but started to pick it up as the

game went on. I thought we played a

good second half, and our girls were

determined not to lose in overtime. You

could see that they wanted the game real bad. I’m very proud of them because they played hard, and their defensive effort was outstanding.

Especially Desirea Robinson, who came up with several key steals in the overtime period. Makenzie Kelly had a key steal and layup in the extra period that put the Lady Horns in front to stay at 29-27.

Robinson and Kelly scored five and four points, respectively. Glenn was also singled out for her defensive effort, which produced five steals while Green was a beast on the boards collecting ten rebounds.

7th Grade Girls

Johnson Co. 20 — Sullivan North 16

Sarah Johnson had a big night scoring 8 points while leading the Lady Horns to victory. Desirea Robinson added four points and seven steals.

Varsity Boys

Sullivan North 37 — Johnson Co. 32

The Longhorns looked good in the first

half with their new head coach Mark McClain at the helm. They took good shots in their precision –like offense and led 18-12 at

the half, but things didn’t go their way after that.

“We played well early, but I knew this would be a work in progress,” said McClain. “We missed a lot of shots that we normally made in the second half and didn’t play as well defensively as we can. I thought the boys played hard, and I was pleased with that. I saw a lot of things that we can build on, and they’ve come a long way since we begin in the summer.”

Samuel Greer scored 10 points to lead the Longhorns. Connor Simcox added seven points. George Grill provided five while Dalton Pope and James Potter tallied four each.

7th Grade Boys

Johnson Co. 45 — Sullivan North 19

Eli Dickens blistered the nets for 18 points while leading the Longhorns to their lopsided win. Zack Lunceford stepped up big with seven points while Derek Baird and Jace Stout provided six apiece.

Chris Reece and Kyle Sluder were recognized for their defensive effort and strong floor game.

NOTE: The Longhorns will play Mosheim on Friday night at home. There will be a boys and girls varsity game in addition to a boys’ seventh-grade game. The first contest begins at 5 pm.