Longhorns had its share of All-State players this decade

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Longhorn athletics has put Johnson County on the map statewide over the past three seasons after the football team reached a No.3 ranking in 2018, and the basketball team was ranked in the top 10 after winning 27 games. With success comes individual recognition, and the Horns have had plenty of that. Nathan Arnold and Hayden Osborne were named to the All-State team in 2018 when the Longhorns went undefeated 10-0 during the regular season and overall 11-1.

The following season Nathan Lane landed a spot on the team after leading Northeast Tennessee in scoring and leading the Horns to a 9-3 record and another top 10 ranking. Football wasn’t the only sport to land an All-Stater. Blake Atwood not only was named to the All-State AA basketball team but was a Mr. Basketball Finalist.

Who will be the next Longhorn to watch excel in athletics? It’s hard to say, but one player that Longhorn fans will enjoy watching for the next four years is freshman Connor Simcox. The 6’3 incoming freshman excels in all three sports and is blessed with a lot of athleticism. While one player can’t win championships, you can build your team around a talented player who has a great work ethic in athletics and in the classroom. Simcox has both. He will be on a lot of list “Players to watch” over the next four seasons.

Did you Know

Former Mountain City resident and major league baseball pitcher Clyde Hardrock Shoun had a brother (7’2) who played professional basketball. Some argue that he was the first seven-footer, but Slim Shoun stood between what many says was 6’11 – 7-2. Slim, as he was known, was born in California, and his first name was Mjlas. He played on the 1922 Johnson County basketball team.