The Longhorns Golf team started the week with a good match at Elizabethton Golf Course, shooting a 195 and tying the Hampton Bulldogs for the win.
The Unaka Rangers came in second with a 223. While Happy Valley High School didn’t qualify as a team, a Warrior golfer joined in for a round of 45.
The top four Longhorn Golfers were Cameron Crowder, Kaden Blevins, Ethan Smith, and Hunter Paisley. After posting scores of 45, 46, 50, and 54, Johnson County Golf Coach Eric Crabtree said, “The kids played well. They continue to improve every match.”
Hampton won the Lady’s Golf match with a score of 100, topping the Unaka Rangers’ 109 and Happy Valley Lady Warriors 110.
The Horns were disappointed with the rainout of Thursday’s match but look forward to their next trip to the links on Tuesday, September 12, at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Chuckey, TN.