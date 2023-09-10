The Johnson County Golf team traveled to Wytheville, VA., on Tuesday, August 29, to take on Rural Retreat High and players from Houston High School at the Wytheville Golf Club.
The Longhorns scored 178 to beat Rural Retreat's 204 and win the match. Holston High did not have enough players to participate as a team, but Cavalier golfer Brady Thomas was the high scorer of the day with a 37.
Johnson County's top player proved to be Kaden Blevins, who scored a 41, followed by Grayson Holt with a 44, Ethan Smith with a 46, and Hunter Paisley, who rounded out the Longhorns scoring with a 47.
Pine Oaks - Johnson City
Grayson Holt led the Longhorns Golfers with a 46 at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City on Thursday, August 24, when Johnson County took on Chuckey-Doak, University, and Unaka High Schools. Johnson County's score of 189 was enough for third place behind University at 172 and Chuckey-Doak 181. The Unaka Rangers finished up the score sheet with a 221.
Other top performers for the Longhorns were Cameron Crowder with a 47. Kaden Blevins and Ethan Smith both shot 48. Johnson County coach Eric Crabtree said, "We had two good golf matches and improved our score greatly. We are trending in the right direction but have to continue to practice and improve."
The Longhorns' next tea time is Wednesday, September 9, in Elizabethton, TN.