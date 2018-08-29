Longhorns golf gets into the swing of things

Jayden Joiner Low Medalist 47

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

The Longhorns golf team finished second to Holston in a recent 4-way match that involved Eastside and Northwood. The Horns logged a 191 score while Holston led the field with a 180. Jayden Joiner was the Longhorns’ low medalist with a 47. Reece Stout and Petie Pavusek shot a 49 each. Gavin Reece rounded out the top four with a 51.

They also were runner-up to Hampton last week at Twin Creeks losing by a total of nine strokes. Reece Stout shot a 47 to lead the way, while Gavin Reece and Jackson logged a 49 each. Jayden Joiner and Petie Pavusek tied for the final spot with a 52 apiece.

“We’ve not played very well so far,” said head coach Eric Crabtree.“We’re just not playing up to our potential.”

Middle School Football: Johnson County fell in their opening football game at Yancey County North Carolina on Tuesday. 30-16. They fell behind 30-0 at the half before rallying to score a pair of touchdown in the second one. Isaiah Willis scored both TDs for the Longhorns and also added the two-point conversion. Nick Speed was singled out for his outstanding play on defense.