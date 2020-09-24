Longhorns gold season ends at regional

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

GREENEVILLE—A young Johnson County golf team was no match for the more experienced kingpins schools on Monday in Greeneville at the TSSAA Region 1Small Class Golf tournament played at Link Hills Country Club. North Greene pulled off the shocker by defeating University School 339-351 to earn a state tournament trip. No Johnson County golfer qualified for the state tournament.

Dax Carr shot a 9-over 81 to qualify for the state, but no other University High golfer made the event.The cool morning weather made the course a tough one in the early going. Teammate Garrett Gentry shot an 82 but lost on a playoff hole and failed to join Carr at the state tournament. Hampton’s Josh Owens failed to make the state after firing an 87. He was the low medalist at the District 1 tournament last week.

North Greene’s Aldan Collier was the stud on the day, shooting a 1-over 73 to earn low medalist honors. Jackson Earnhardt was the low medalist for Johnson County, shooting a 91. Dakata Holt came in with a 98 for second. Graham Reece was third with a 105 while Peyton Pavusek’s 123 rounded out the Longhorns top four golfers. The Horns finished with a team score of 417, The Longhorns had no girls who played in the event.

TSSAA Region 1, Small Class tournament Final Scores Monday At Link Hills Country Club

(Winning team, top 3 individuals qualify for state tournament)

x—Individual medalist

s—State individual qualifier

BOYS

(Top 4 scores count towards team total)

NORTH GREENE (339)

x-Aidan Collier 73, Rickey Compton 82, Joshua Compton 92, Carson Whaley 103, Caden Faulks 92

UNIVERSITY HIGH (351)

Garrett Gentry 82, s-Daxx Carr 81, Jackson Williams 94, Henry Berning 96, Wesley Estes 94

CUMBERLAND GAP (360)

Peyton Wilder 77, Paxton Cole 85, Dillon Collins 98, James Miracle 100, Noah Robertson 115

HAMPTON (372)

Josh Owens 87, Avery Hill 93, Ryan Tolley 98, Parker Henry 94, Jonah Gobel 109

SOUTH GREENE (401)

Daniel Worley 94, s-Isaac Hoese 82, Jimmy Roberts 118, Dustin Crum 107

Individual results

Jacob Cross, Sullivan North 86

Jordan Pruitt, Chuckey Doak 88

Tyler Morrison, Chuckey Doak 91

Ty Willett, West Greene 93

Alvie Poore, Claiborne 105

Samuel Riddle, Chuckey-Doak 110

Gavin Seigfried, Unaka 150