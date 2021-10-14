Longhorns give Warriors first win of season

JC’s Corey Neely (21) runs the ball against Happy Valley Friday night at Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton. The Warriors defeated the Longhorns 24-6. Photo By Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Longhorns were feeling pretty good after a hard-fought game against Claiborne last Friday night that clinched a spot for the team in conference playoffs. On the other hand, Friday night’s opponent, Happy Valley 0-6, had been struggling all season.

Johnson County was in an excellent position to acquire another win, but a few factors; weather, a focused Warrior team, and a grappling Longhorn offense led to the loss.

After Johnson County drove down the mountain to take on Happy Valley, they soon faced a game delay. The weather was awful Friday night, and after an extended weather delay, the Longhorns were finally able to play ball.

Johnson County soon realized the weather was not their only problem, quarterback Reagan Ensor connected with key players who quickly got the points for Happy Valley. Ensor found Andrew Little and got the first points of the night, followed by a catch from Landon Babb again by Ensor had the Warriors ahead by 12 points going into halftime.

Once again, the weather disrupted the field. The rain saturated the ground, which caused quite a struggle.

Offensively, the Longhorns needed to make something happen, but Connor Simcox could not make the connection to his “go-to guys,” Corie Neely, Nate Rice, and Grinnan Walker. With incomplete passes and a line of penalties, the Longhorns could not get any points on the board until the fourth quarter. By then, the Warriors had points and momentum on their side.

To Happy Valley’s credit, they played their best game of the season.

The Longhorns seemed to come alive in the fourth quarter finally and got their only touchdown of the night with a 17-yard pass to Nate Rice.

Simcox completed 18 of 32 passes, with 13 of the completed passes happening in the fourth quarter. He had 171 passing yards for the night.

Nate Rice had receiving yards, followed by Grinnan Walker with 63 and 41 yards, respectively. Freshman Jace Stout and Trevor Henson worked hard defensively to get something going for the Longhorns. Stout had two interceptions, and Henson led in tackles with 13, followed by Ethan Icenhour and Grinnan Walker, with eight tackles to their credit.

It was a tough loss for the Longhorns, but they will practice hard and be ready to play at home against South Greene, who is 6-2 overall for the season.