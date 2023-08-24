Johnson County Longhorns began its 2023, 3A Region 1 football season with a 24-28 non-conference home-game loss against Sullivan East (Bluff City, TN) last week.
McEwen stadium was packed under the Friday night lights in Mountain City as the excitement of the football season filled the air.
The Longhorns started out slow, and by halftime, the Patriots led 18-8, but there was another half to go, and program Head Coach Rick Wilson was not done just yet.
Coming out of halftime, the Patriots managed to put another 10 points on the board, but not enough to bring Johnson County to its knees. The Longhorns answered back with 16 points; unfortunately, the fourth-quarter rally fell a little short of changing the outcome.
"We are happy with the effort," Wilson said. "We were not consistent enough on the fundamentals to win the game, and we will certainly work on that. We have to coach better, and I think we will be alright against a good opponent this week."
Wilson's confidence in improvements as the season warms up is "absolutely without question." Wilson is proud of the hard work on everyone's part, including the efforts of Connor Simcox, who "played really well and showed us how tough he is for the offense," and Nathan King, who "was solid for our defense."
Assistant Coach Andy Starnes agreed and summed up the first game of the season when he said, “The boys played really hard. Showed a lot of fight and resilience in the second half after digging ourselves a hole. Scoring 16 points in the 4th alone showed our determination not to quit.”
Johnson County is ready for game two against Hampton a non-conference home game on Friday, August 25.