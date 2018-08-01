Longhorns find success in Kentucky

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Several Longhorn volleyball players recently traveled to the bluegrass state to take part in a volleyball camp at the University of Kentucky. They returned with a great deal of knowledge and championship in pool play. The Lady Longhorns went 3-0 on the final day which pleased head Coach Donna Poteet.

“We took our varsity team and a few junior varsity players,” said Poteet. “We had a lot of individual instruction at first and then we played games. We played in a very tough pool the first day with a few state champions and held our own. We went undefeated on the final day and did very well. I was pleased that our kids played hard and never gave up. We are still at the stage of learning how to play with one another. We only had two practices before going so I’m real happy with what they accomplished.”

Poteet thought the team bonded during the three day event. She saw a lot of things that she was looking for from several players.

“We were looking at players who could fill the hitting and defensive positions. I want to find a group who were competitive and one that would hustle and fight.”

That was evident in a few games where the team got down but wouldn’t quit. It was there Poteet saw what she was searching for.“You always want your kids to play hard and we did. They gave that maximum effort in every match. We made some mistakes but all of them were picking one another up. That’s what you love to see as a coach from your players. We had some coaches from the other teams comment on how hard that our kids played. I think we can be a pretty good team once we get in the gym every day. I’m expecting a lot out of this group.”

Players that participated at the camp were; Renie and Margaret Morrow, Kaylee Wittenberg, Bella Miller, Taylor Cox, Natalie Winters, Taylor Cox, Abby Cornett, Emily Garr, Rhiannon Icenhour and Olivia Dixon. The team will open their regular season on August 13.