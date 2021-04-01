Longhorns fall to Cyclones

Elizabethton 12, Johnson Co. 4

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Long innings can be bad news in baseball, especially if you’re the team on the field. Thus was the case on Tuesday at Joe O’Brien Field.

Elizabethton sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, which led to eight unearned runs on only two hits. The end result was a 12-4 victory by the Cyclones, their second win over the Horns in back-to-back days.

The Cyclones got things started with an error, and five walks followed that and a hit batter. Jayden Anderson’s base hit scored two, and suddenly the Horns tailed 4-0. Three more free passes led to more runs as the Cyclones held a commanding 8-0 advantage just a few innings later.The Cyclones got two hits apiece from Gage Treadway, Patrick Murphy, and Anderson. Zack Workman reached base four times by way of walks and scored two times.

Ashton Wilson went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored three times. Bryson Rollings stole three bases. Treadway pitched the win for Elizabethton, going 3 1/3 innings. He gave up only two hits by walking six and hit a batter. Anderson came on and closed the door getting the final five outs. Asa Lewis drove in a pair of runs for the Longhorns. Seth Condor and Dalton Brown scored a pair of runs each for the Horns.

Johnson Co 0 2 0 2 0 -4

Elizabethton 8 0 0 2 4 -14

W – Gage Treadway, L – Stacey Greer