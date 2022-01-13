Longhorns fall to Cyclones

JC’s Dalton Robinson (20) brings the ball up the court in the Longhorns game against Elizabethon. The Cyclones topped Johnson County 50-61.

Tuesday night at JCHS, the Longhorn fans packed in to see what many thought would be a great game against Elizabethton and had all the faith in the world that the beloved Longhorns would once again win against the rival Cyclones.

But Elizabethton had other plans, with Coach Lucas Honeycutt, who was ready to stop the big numbers that Zack Parsons and Preston Greer had put up a few weeks early in Elizabethton.

Honeycutt put his best guys on Greer throughout the night. He barely got much time where his hands were on the ball. Parsons had to contend with the same.

He was able to come out with eleven points for the night, but that was small as compared to the 21 he put up at Elizabethton. Greer didn’t get much further as well. He left with 13.

The Longhorns were outplayed Tuesday night. They got off to a rough start

early in the first half. The

Cyclones came out firing and put the points on the board. The Longhorns were stronger in the second half, but the deficit, especially when facing a solid team like the Cyclones, was too much to overcome.

When it comes to Elizabethton, a team has to be playing their best game. The Longhorns played an almost perfect game against the Cyclones on the road, but the struggle was real at home. The Longhorns only had sixteen points in the first half, while Cyclone star player Jake Roberts put up thirteen points on the board in the first half alone.

It was a win for Elizabethton, nothing to write home about. Local fans will not soon forget the master level of play Johnson County had in front of many Cyclone fans who were perplexed and bewildered by the talent of the Longhorns.

Friday night, there was a sense of redemption for the Longhorns as they took on KACHEA on the road. The boys easily bypassed the Wildcats for a 70-48 win. Graham Reece led the team with 17 points. Skyler Lawson had 12 for the night, followed by Payton Pavusek with 10.

Austin West had nine, Connor Simcox scored eight, and Eli Dickens scored six. Dalton Osborne had four, and Dalton Pope and James Potter contributed two each.