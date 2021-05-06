JCMS Longhorns crush Unaka 13-1

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Needing just one win to reach the championship game, the Junior High Longhorns had to find a way to knock off Unaka to get there. And they proceeded to knock them out and reach the championship game. Kayden Epperly pitched a gem, striking out 5 of 13 Rangers to lead her team to a giant 13-1 victory. The Longhorns will now play Cloudland on Wednesday at 4 pm for the championship on the Highlander’s Field. Head Coach Haley Miller was ecstatic with the victory.

“We didn’t make an error in the game, and that was a key,” said Head Coach Haley Miller. Kaylee Roark, Mimi Zaldivar, and Epperly made some great catches in the field, according to Miller. Roark’s strong throw to first in the final inning allowed the Longhorns to seal the deal.

“All the girls played a terrific game, and each one of them had an impact on our win against Unaka,” said Miller. “I could not be more proud of these young ladies and how far they have come to play together as one.”

In addition to Epperly, Kylah Hensley, Emma Eller, and Ivy Lakatos each had a base hit and RBI; Alyssa McElyea added two hits, as did Kaylee Roark and Emily Brooks. Sarah Ward singled and scored.