Longhorns fall to Ashe County

November 28, 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County’s fast start in the first quarter would fizzle out in the second half against Ashe County. The result would spell defeat. The Longhorns dropped a 44-35 contest to the talented team front, North Carolina. The Longhorns took an 11-6 lead in the first quarter sparked by a pair of three-pointers from Skyler Lawson. His first one gave them an earl lead at 7-6 then he added his second one at the buzzer. Ashe County would find its offense in the second quarter with Jake Grubb leading the way. His runner gave them a 17-15 advantage, but Peyton Pavusek tied it with a basket.

The scored remained deadlocked at 19-19 thanks to a pair of free throws by Christian Lipford as the half ended. But the second half resulted in a 180 turn. The Longhorns had trouble knocking down shots and fell behind 30-25 heading into the final quarter. But they would mount one last rally to start the fourth. Lipford connected on a long trey to pull them within two with 4.03 remaining in the game. It stayed that way until Grubb’s basket along with one each by Grayson Huffman and Sawyer Eller would push it up to eight with .58 seconds showing.

Ashe County outscored the Longhorns 25-16 in the second half with 10 of those coming on second-chance baskets.

“We got beat by a good basketball team,” said JCMS’ head coach Devin Shaw. “I thought out kids played well in the first half, but we hit a stretch where we didn’t score for about four minutes in the third quarter that just killed us. They went up by seven and then we had to start playing catch up but the effort. They are the best team we’ve played so far. They rebounded the ball well with all their size.”

Lawson and Lipford led the scoring with 10 points each for Johnson County. Petie Pavusek added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds. Nick Speed registered three points, and Riley Tester scored a basket. Grubb tallied a game-high 14 points for Ashe County. Austin Groyan added eight while Lawson, Eller and John Perkins provided six apiece.

7th Grade Game

Johnson County 28

Ashe County 26

The seventh-grade boys earned the only win on the night with a hard-fought 28-26 victory. Johnson County trailed 21-19, but a basket by Conner Simcox tied the game with 1:54 remaining. The Horns took the lead for good on a steal and layup by Dalton Pope, and his two free throws would seal the game win with .14 seconds remaining. Pope led the way with 11 points while Simcox added nine points and ten rebounds. Ethan Reece helped the cause with four points while Isaiah Fenner provided a basket. Samuel Greer and James Potter each had a free throw to round out the Longhorns’ scoring.