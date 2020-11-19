Longhorns fall in opener

JC Ethan Bower (11) attempts a jump shot in the Longhorns season opening loss to Providence Monday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 45, Providence 48

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Longhorns were trailing 46-45 with 10 seconds remaining and had the ball, but Providence stole it then went in for a dunk that pretty much sealed the deal.The Horns tailed most of the second half until Clayton Cross’s three put them on top 33-32, then a Zack Parsons turnaround gave them their largest lead at 35-32.

Cross led the Longhorns in scoring with 13 while Ethan Bower added ten fresh off the football field. James Reece and Chris Miller scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Golden Knights.

Head coach Austin Atwood said this about the game. “When you shoot 19-36 from the foul line and turn it over 25 times, you’re not going to beat a good team like them that athletic. We had our chances, but it was pretty much what I expected.”

Freshman Connor Simcox came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds for the Longhorns.

“I thought Connor and Ethan did some good things out there,” added Atwood.