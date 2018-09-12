Longhorns face always-tough Buffaloes

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County and West Greene have a way of always playing each other close. Don’t expect Friday night to be any different.

The Longhorns will try and stay undefeated in conference play with a win over the 1-3 Buffaloes. West Greene knocked off the Horns 14-7 in their last trip to Paul McEwen Stadium and lost 28-21 at their place last season.

Johnson County’s head coach Don Kerley knows his team is in for another test. He feels like his kids will be ready.

“They’re not as athletic as they were last season but are still pretty good,” said Kerley. “They have a big receiver who can play, and they also have a back that runs hard and hits the hole quick. It’s going to be a test for us.”

Five Buffaloes currently have a catch of 40 yards or greater. Chase Jennings is their receiver with 170 yards. Kyler Clowers is their go-to receiver who possesses the most speed.

Quarterback Allen Vaughn has thrown for over 300 yards so far.

The Buffaloes fell to South Greene 21-7 last week and also have losses to Claiborne County 34-19 and Northview Academy 42-20.

Their only win came against Thomas Walker, Virginia 28-26.

The Longhorns will counter with a few weapons of their own.

Troy Arnold has done a good job of taking over the quarterback reigns for All-State

and University of the Cumberlands quarterback Nathan Arnold.

Troy has completed 29-of-66 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 214 yards including 119 in this last game against Central.

Nathan Lane is the team’s leading scorer with eight touchdowns. He has 11 catches for 196 yards had has logged 29 tackles on defense. He also has rushed for 182 yards.

Zack Eller has caught ten passes for 170 yards.

Tyler Norris has been a beast among boys racking up 71 tackles and five sacks in four games. Jared Kimble has collected 30 tackles while Tyrone McFadden has provided 26.

The offensive line consisting of Christian Krupsky, John Stout, Logan Gilley, Ricky Fenner, and Lucas Walters played well in their win at Central. Stacey Greer has been a big contributor on both sides of the ball. Jia Webster is another player who has come on strong over the past two games.

The Longhorns’ five freshmen that contributed include Nate Rice, John Stout, Corey Neely, Zack Parsons, and Ethan Icenhour.

“We play a lot of kids, so many of them have contributed,” added Kerley. “I feel like being able to do that has been the difference in a couple of our wins.”

The Longhorns (1-0, 3-1) moved up to No.8 in the state in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll. Their streak of being ranked in the state polls is now at 12 weeks.

Johnson County will celebrate homecoming on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Johnson County was able to climb up one spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll. The Longhorns have a firm hold on the No. 8 spot after knocking off Sullivan Central 34-27.

York Institute (4-0) enters the poll at No. 10 for the first time this season.

Elizabethton is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Cloudland moved up to No. 7 in the Class A poll. David Crockett and Daniel Boone are ranked ninth and tenth in the Class 5A polls.

NOTE: Alcoa defeated Maryville ranked No. 1 in 6A by a score of 34-28.