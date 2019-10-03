Longhorns end golf season

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

ELIZABETHTON—It has been a learning curve for Johnson County’s young golf team all season long, and Monday’s final match was no different. The Longhorns took part in the Region 1Small School golf tournament played at the Elizabethton Golf Club that lasted for six hours before ending.

North Greene’s freshman Aidan Collins turned some eyes by shooting a 3-under par 69 to earn the low medalist score. That propelled his team to shoot an overall score of 321 followed by University High at 341 and Hampton a close third at 344.

The Longhorns were well back in the pack at 454, but they battled their tails off the entire fall. The deck was stacked against them from the outset with virtually nowhere to practice, unlike in past years.

What used to be Red Tail Golf Course is now down to only three holes, so the team had to travel nearly 45 minutes to get in nine holes or better at a golf course.

The team was stacked with four freshmen playing with a pair of seniors, and several of the younger players are just now learning.

Senior Petie Pavusek led the way shooting a 102. He had a 52 on the front nine and a 50 on the back nine.

Freshman Dakota Holt was second with a 114, Jackson Mays closed out his senior campaign with a 118, and freshman Graham Reece recorded a 120. Another freshman Peyton Pavusek was at 126 but finished second on the team in last week’s District.

The boys have been optimistic all season long as I recalled what they said to me in a recent interview.

“We’ve got three years to learn the game, and we’ll be up there playing well,” said Reece. “We’ve got four freshman golfers, and all of us are learning.”

Peyton Pavusek knows that their day will come.

“We’re in this thing for the long haul,” said Pavusek. “it’s icing on the cake getting to play as a freshman and learning the game. I think we’ll all do well at it.”

It’s worth noting that senior Petie Pavusek was the team’s low medalist in almost every match and the scores might have been higher had the rules committee not changed horses in midstream.

The teams were forced to tee off from the back, making the distance longer than where they played during the season and at District.

The young Longhorns are to be commended for a very good season. You can expect some bigger and better things from them in the future.