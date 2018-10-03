Longhorns end golf season at regionals

October 3, 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

BEAN STATION—It has been a long journey for Johnson County’s golf team in 2018. The Longhorns played all their games on the road including Monday’s regional tournament at Clinchview Golf Club in Bean Station. South Greene won a berth to the state tournament by shooting a team score of 318. University High was runner-up at a distant 353. North Greene, Hampton, Cumberland Gap, and Johnson County rounded out the top six.

The Longhorns shot a team score of 412 led by Jayden Joiner’s score of 94. Reece Stout recorded a 102 while Gavin Reece and Petie Pavusek rounded out the top four with scores of 106 and 110. South Greene’s Peyton Humphries shot a four-over-par 76 to win the individual medalist honors. Teammate Hunter Hartman finished second with a 77. University High’s Daxx Carr qualified for the state tournament as an individual. North Greene’s Ricky Compton and West Greene’s Ty Sauceman also qualified as individuals.