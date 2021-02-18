Longhorns’ Earnhardt cream of the crop

JCs’ Jackson Earnhardt (21) lays up for an easy 2-pointer in a game against Happy Valley earlier this season. Jackson transferred from Boone this year due to the COVID pandemics effect on High School sports and became one of the Longhorns most valuable players. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

For the past three seasons, Johnson County has possessed the best player in the Mountain Lakes Conference. Blake Atwood, now a standout player at King College, took those honors two seasons ago, and now Jackson Earnhardt has taken over that role.Earnhardt is averaging over 20 points per contest after transferring from Watauga High School in Boone, North Carolina, where he played last season. Earnhardt has made the transition from Pioneer to Longhorn a good one.

He is being taunted as one of the top players in Northeast Tennessee and could land at some small college that needs a sharpshooter for the next four seasons. Earnhardt has a knack for making big shots, such as the one he hit to tie the game recently against Elizabethton to send the game into overtime. He won’t leave Johnson County as one of the school’s top scorers ever, but had he been here four seasons, he would have ranked up near the top.