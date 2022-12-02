Coach Austin Atwood put on another successful event with the Hall of Champions tournament Nov 18-19. Teams came from everywhere.
Prior to the games Atwood hosted a kid's camp led by the Ellis brothers, Isaac and Eli at JCHS on Atwood Court. The brothers taught the future basketball players some great techniques and moves, but everyone had a great day.
“We had about 15 kids, so with little notice, I felt like that was a good number, and everyone enjoyed it,” Atwood said. “Hopefully, they will come and do it again.”
Following the camp, the Longhorns were ready to face Cherokee High School and West Ridge High School, respectively.
The game against Cherokee boosted Johnson County as the boys played well, ending with 50 points in the first half. Atwood thought they could have played better in the second half, but he was pleased with the 76-69 win.
Unfortunately, it was a different story against West Ridge. The Longhorns struggled in the first half and did not play up to their abilities. After halftime, Atwood must have had some encouraging words because his guys came out stronger and played pretty well. If not for the poor performance in the first half, the Longhorns could have pulled it off.
Atwood said, “we have to work harder on defense, we didn’t rebound, and we need to work better as a team. We have seven seniors, so I know we can mesh together as we go forward. They are a good bunch of guys who shoot well this year. We have several good shooters, so we need to be more cohesive.
Connor Simcox was the big shooter for the day, with 30 points for both games. Dalton Robinson had a total of 21 for the day, followed by Eli Dickens with 19 and Graham Reece 17.
The JV team got some playing time at Watauga High School in Boone. They won easily against Wilkes County with a 52-16 win. The game against Watauga was a nail-biter, with both teams pushing their skills to the limit. Sadly a last-minute shot by Watauga secured North Carolina its 55-54 victory.
Darren Chappell had 15 points against Watauga, followed by Carson Jennings with 12.