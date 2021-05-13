Longhorns down Sullivan South

Johnson County’s Hannah Fritts stealing third base to help the Lady Longhorns defeat Sullivan South 3-1. Fritts pitched a one-hitter against the Rebels moving the Horns onto the quarterfinals to face Elizabethton. Photos by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 3, Sullivan South 1

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Longhorn entered into District 1-AA Tournament play on a high note thanks to sophomore sensation Hannah Fritts. The silky-smooth southpaw tossed a one-hitter in their 3-1 victory over Sullivan South on Tuesday that put them into a quarterfinals game with Elizabethton.

They now are in a double elimination, and a first-round loss could have ended their season. But Fritts wasn’t about to let that happen. She overcame six walks by pitching out three jams with runners on base that left the Lady Rebels shaking their heads, including one in the final frame.

“I never thought about taking her out,” said Head Coach Greg Reece about his ace. “She was a bulldog on the mound today, and I couldn’t have been more proud of her. We did make some good plays in the field too.”

A couple of defensive gems by Maddi Edington and a couple more by Faith Walsh was all Fritts needed. She struck out the first three batters of the game to set the tone, and it was all Longhorns from there. Fritts threw 129 pitches in the game but didn’t appear to be tiring at the end.

“I felt good, and I wanted to finish the game,’ said a happy Fritts after the win. “This was a big win for us.”

The only hit South had in the game was a soft double by Bradlie Warner that scored South’s only run in the

fifth. The Horns took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Edington that scored Cassidy Lakatos and Maddie Jones, who had both hits safely. Sydni drove in Johnson County’s first run in the second by slapping an RBI double, scoring Hailey Cox.

Emmy Miller continued her hot-hitting streak by slapping a pair of base hits. The Horns now (10-15 including losses to Anderson County, Daniel Boone, and Crockett) will now face Elizabethton on Friday. South ended their season at 10-14.

Sullivan S. 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -1

JCHS 0 1 0 2 0 0 x -3

W – Hannah Fritts

L – Madison Chapman

2B – Sullivan South 1 (Bradlie Warner)

Johnson County 2 (Hannah Fritts, Maddi Eddington)

3B – Johnson County (Hannah Fritts)

RBI – Sullivan South 1 (Bradlie Warner)

Johnson County 3 (Maddi Eddington, Sydni Potter)

SB – Sullivan South 1 (Bradlie Warner)

Johnson County 1 (Maddi Eddington)

LOB – Sullivan South 8

Johnson County 6

DP – Sullivan South.