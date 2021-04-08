Longhorns dominate Bulldogs 20-0

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Hampton continues to try and build its softball program with its new head coach, Chelsey Weddle. Johnson County just keeps reloading. They handed the Dogs a 20-0 defeat at Hampton on Thursday in a game that was close for two innings. The Horns held a slim 2-0 lead early in the game after two innings of play. But that’s when the floodwaters came.Johnson County would score 18 runs in the third to blow the game wide open.

The Bulldogs were held to four hits as Madison Setlock went 2-for-2 to lead the way. Makayla Maslin and Macy Henry had one each for the Lady Bulldogs. The hit parade was a long one for the Longhorns.Hailey Cox was 3-for-4 with three RBI’s, Maddi Edington was 3-for-5 with three RBI’s, and Hannah Fritts 3-for-4 with three RBI’s. Emmy Miller had a pair of hits, as did Sydney Potter and Autumn Shepherd; the trio all scored twice. The hottest bat belonged to Cassidy Lakatos, who went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI’s and three runs scored.

“We hit the ball well said head coach,” Greg Reece. “When we hit the ball, I feel like we can play with anyone.”