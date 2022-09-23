Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22

Staff Report

Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout.

The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns.

It was a much deserved and timely victory for Johnson County.

Now all eyes are on the high school varsity program Friday night. Head Coach Don Kerley and his team has had a tough run. The boys have been struggling and are yet to celebrate a win this season.