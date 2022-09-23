Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer


Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22

Staff Report

Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout. 

The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of  fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns. 

It was a much deserved and timely victory for Johnson County. 

Now all eyes are on the high school varsity program Friday night. Head Coach Don Kerley and his team has had a tough  run. The boys have been struggling  and are yet to celebrate a win this season. 

 

 