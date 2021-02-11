Longhorns conquer KACHEA

Clay Stanley scores on the inside against KACHEA (Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association). The Longhorns defeated the Wildcats 86-62 during the Monday, February 8 game. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

Longhorns 86, KACHEA 62

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

It took a while to get going, but Johnson County finally got going and carved out a 86-62 win over KACHEA inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium on Monday. The homeschool squad played a dandy first half. Landon Fuller hit three treys in the first quarter to keep the game close as Johnson County led by a slim 21-18 margin. The game remained close in the second quarter as KACHEA kept on playing inspired basketball.

The Longhorns did stretch their halftime lead at 40-32 but would play much better over the final two quarters.After a halftime revival, the Longhorns emerged from the locker room with a swagger in their step, outscoring the visitors 25-9 to take a comfortable 65-41 lead after three. Reserves played out the final eight minutes as the Horns held firm to their big lead.

Jackson Earnhardt once again stood tall for the Horns with a 25 point output. Freshman Connor Simcox and Zack Parsons worked the inside of 17 points each. Clayton Cross tossed in 13. Joiner and Fuller scored 19 points apiece to lead KACHEA. Jack DeBord chipped in with 10.

Junior Varsity

Johnson County 57

KACHEA 37

Austin West scored a baker’s dozen 13 points, and Graham Reece added 11, leading the Longhorns to a junior varsity win on Monday.