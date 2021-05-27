Longhorns close out a good season

Congratulations, Longhorn Seniors!

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

If you look at Johnson County’s record 11-16 and 5-7 in conference play, that was good for fourth place, you might think it was just an average year. But based on the number of young players they had in the lineup, things look promising for next season.

The Horns are coming off a third-place finish in the District, losing only to Elizabethton. They were 6-2 versus Sullivan County Schools, which fills out an impressive resume. What was supposed to be a major rebuilding year turned out to be an eye-opener. And several senior players ended their careers on a high note.

Maddi Edington led the team with a .464 batting average, scored 23 runs, and drove in 12. She added a home run to close out her career.Emmy Miller hit .446, scored 22 runs, drove in 22 more, and hits three home runs. She had a .998 fielding percentage and will entertain offers to play at the college level.

Hailey Cox, a sophomore, hit six home runs with 27 RBI’s and scored 16 runs. She hit .427 and was a team leader in the outfield. Hannah Fritts hit .323 and blasted five homers. She was also one of the top pitchers in the area. Senior Cassidy Lakatos hit .360 with 10 RBI’s and scored nine runs. Faith Walsh hit .354 with 16 RBI’s and scored 15 runs. Fritts, Cox, and Miller made the All-Conference team.

Sydni Potter finished the season with a .339 batting average that included one homer and six RBI’s. Sarah Rider hit .285 and scored five times. Freshman Mattie Jones is .459 in limited play but figures to be a regular starter on next year’s squad.

“I cannot say enough about our team,” said Head Coach Greg Reece. “The seniors found a way to beat the predictions and finish their careers on a high note. The goal now is to take that and build on it as the new classifications and realignments will be a great challenge and opportunity.’