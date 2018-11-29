Longhorns clipped by Highlanders

November 28, 2018

JCMS’ Peyton Gentry (4) tries to dive past Cloudland’s Hannah Morgan (15). The Lady Longhorns lost 37-21. Photos by Tim Chambers

JCMS’ Nick Speed (34) drives toward the basket to score against Cloudland. The Longhorns lost a close 25-23 contest on Monday.





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Cloudland made like the “Grinch” and stole a game from Johnson County on Monday night inside of Sonny Smith Gymnasium. Devin Hall banked in a shot with 12 seconds remaining giving the Highlanders a 25-23 victory. Johnson County got off desperation three-point shot at the buzzer that drew iron but bounced away. It was Cloudland’s only lead in the second half.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball and took some bad shots at the end,” said JCMS’ head coach Devin Shaw. “We didn’t shoot well either. We will try and get better but this loss hurts. It’s very frustrating.”

The Highlanders took an early 8-4 advantage on a pair of baskets from Cayden Clark and a long trey by Eli Morgan. The Longhorns trailed 8-6 on Nick Speed’s basket after one but rallied to gain the lead back in the second. Christian Lipford hit a pair of baskets including one on a nice full court pass from Connor Simcox. Lipford’s basket at the buzzer gave them a 14-8 advantage at the half after Cloudland failed to score in the quarter. The Longhorns built their lead at 19-12 on a long trey by Graham Reece but Clark answered with one of his own. Cloudland trailed 19-15 heading into the final frame.

The Longhorns appeared headed for victory when Dalton Robison scored to make it 21-17. Clark tied the game with four straight points but the Horns had an answer. Peyton Pavusek’s basket put the Horns in front 23-21 with 1:32 remaining but Clark would connect again to tie the score with less than a minute remaining. That set the stage for Hall’s game winner. Clark scored a game high 18 points for the Highlanders. Lipford led the Horns with eight and a pair of steals. Pavusek added six points and six rebounds. Speed finished with four points, Reece had three points and three assists. Robinson scored the other two.

Girls

Cloudland 37

Johnson County 21

The Lady Highlanders scored the game’s first 27 points but Johnson County battled back in the last half to make it respectable. Brookanna Hutchins scored the Longhorns first basket with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. She also added one at the buzzer but the Horns trailed 27-4. Johnson County rode the play of Aubrie Baird in the second half to close the gap. She opened the frame with a runner in the paint and scored six points in the quarter. Baird finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Hutchins added six points and five rebounds. Amy Gunter and Sarah Arnold had a basket each. Savanna Mckinney scored a game high 12 points for the Lady Highlanders. Isabella Christman provided 10 points and Ellen Benfield recorded six. Ryan Turbyfield and Hannah Morgan closed out the scoring with five and four points respectively.

Lady Longhorns 40

Ashe County 15

The Lady Longhorns looked impressive in their 25-point win over Ashe County on Thursday. Hutchins had 11 points to top the Longhorns.