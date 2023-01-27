The Johnson County Longhorns Boys Varsity Basketball squad finished 2-1 during a 3-game stretch playing at home.
The Horns started off with an 89-65 victory over Unaka. #5 Austin West couldn’t miss a shot on his way to scoring 27 points, including nine from beyond the arc. Coach Atwood was proud of the win for the boys but said they need to “get better each game” so they can “peak at the right time” as they get closer to post-season play.
The second of 3 home games proved to be a heartbreaker for the home team losing 59-60. Although visiting West Greene technically won the game off a buzzer-beater, what made an impactful difference in the final outcome was going down 8-19 in the first period. The Horns outscored West Greene the rest of the way but losing the first quarter and not getting a clean block out at the end cost the Longhorns a second consecutive home victory. #11 Skylar Lawson led Johnson County in scoring with 15 points.
Johnson County finished the third home game of the week with a convincing 68-33 win against Happy Valley on homecoming night.
The Longhorns came out of the gate strong and finished the first period up 24-8 over the visiting Warriors. The Horns carried their momentum into the second period. The defense held up like a brick wall, and the offense converted their shots at a high rate and went into halftime leading 41-19.
Johnson County came out of halftime and picked up right where they left off with stout defense and extremely efficient offense. The Longhorns never let their foot off the gas to a 68-33 finish. The entire roster came to play as eleven of the players were able to score for the Longhorns. There were many standout moments in the game, but of all the plays though, one, in particular, stood out. When fan favorite #41 Dalton Osborne checked into the game one last time for the evening and scored off a layup with under 2 minutes left in the contest, the crowd cheered loud enough for the surrounding counties to hear! Coach Atwood said of their defensive play, “as a coach, you want to keep it under 15 or 16 points in a period.” The most points scored by Happy Valley in a period was eleven.
The Longhorns go on the road on Monday, January 23, to play a talented Hampton team that is considered to be one of the best in the state within their class.