Longhorns bounce back to play well

JC’s Maddie Edington (5) foul-tips a pitch during the NFS softball tournament held in Erwin. The Longhorns finished the tourney 1 win and 2 losses. Photo by Tim Chambers

JCHS Softball Roundup

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County showed a ton of improvement in the NFS tournament after a rough start. They were defeated by Unaka 10-1 on Friday and by Science Hill 6-1 but played much better on Saturday. Elizabethton barely took down the Lady Longhorns 9-7 after losing 12-4 on Thursday to the Cyclones. Betsy needed a six-run second inning to put the Horns away.

The big stick belonged to Kallsta Deprimo, who hit a grand slam in the second and finished the game 3-for-3 with six RBI’s. Ember Johnson had four hits and scored four times for the Cyclones. Cheyenne Poiroux and Emma O’Quinn swatted two hits apiece.Hannah Fritts swung the hot stick for Johnson County, going 2-3 that included a home run and three RBI’s. Haley Cox added a base hit, as did Emmy Miller and Maddie Jones.

Johnson County 9, Unaka 4

The Lady Longhorns were ambushed by the Lady Rangers 10-1 on Friday but returned on Saturday to knock them off 9-4. Johnson County scored nine runs in the first three innings to earn the win. Haley Cox and Hannah Fritts again swung the hot bats by collecting two hits each and three RBIs apiece. Autumn Lewis, Maddie Edington, Emmy Miller, Faith Walsh, and Sydni Potter had two hits each, and Jenna Horner drove in two runs.