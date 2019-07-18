Longhorns beat the heat for camp experience

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The JCHS football team participated in two camps this week. The players and coaches traveled to the University of Virginia at Wise on Thursday followed by Hampton High School on Saturday and Sunday.

The lineman camp at UVA Wise provided a seven on seven tournament for players.

The boys played in four games as a pre-tournament warm-up on a twenty-minute continuous clock. The all-passing tournament played on a 40-yard field plus end zone.

After the pre-tourney warm-up, the Longhorns were the third seed in the round-robin tournament but unfortunately lost first round in tournament play.

The players benefitted greatly from the very popular and one of the most effective football camps in the region and, for a good reason.

The UVA Wise lineman camp helps the quarterback, receivers, and running

backs with passing and catching.

“The UVA Wise was an amazing opportunity for our team,” said Longhorn Offensive Line Coach, Craig Cox. “They worked hard for Coach Compton and learned a lot about what it is like in a collegiate environment. The players also were able to be seen by a college for recruitment.”

Recent JCHS graduate, Christian Krupsky has signed to play football with UVA Wise for the 2019-2020 school year.

The players got to learn from one of the best under the direction of the offensive Coach, Mike Compton, who was a professional football player for twelve years before becoming a full-time football coach.

Compton has played for the Detroit Lions and retired with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Compton also played with the New England Patriots when they won the 2001 and 2003

Super Bowl championship. He joined UVA Wise in

2015

The Longhorns also participated in a two-day passing league at Hampton High School. The players got to be a part of tournament action against other teams in the region.

The boys started strong and beat North Greene in the first-round action, but lost to Hampton in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.

Coach Kerley liked what he saw in his team. He knows there is a lot of work to be done, but feels his team has a solid foundation to build upon for the upcoming football season.

The football camps are not about winning or losing, but to provide the players with opportunities for development and growth. The coaches can evaluate the strengths of the football team and assess areas that need more attention and incorporate these critical components into football practices that will begin next week.