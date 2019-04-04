Longhorns’ baseball has rough week

Johnson County couldn’t find its offense last week and was shut out three times while going 0-4. The Longhorns were pounded 19-0 and 10-0 by Sullivan East on Tuesday and Wednesday and dropped a heartbreaking 5-3 game at Patrick Henry on Thursday. They played well against Elizabethton on Monday for five innings but fell 7-0.

Elizabethton 7

Johnson Co. 0

The Cyclones scored five times in the fifth inning to break open a close game. Duke University signee Evan Carter hit s two-run homer in the inning and tossed a four-hitter while earning the win. Evan Perkins also had a two-run single in the frame.

Weston Throop went 3-for-3 to lead the Longhorns. Jayden Joiner had the only other base hit and was 1-for-2.

Joiner allowed seven runs, but only five was earned. Bradley Livorsi pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Horns.

Patrick Henry 5

Johnson County 3

The Longhorns scored three times in their final at-bat but came up a couple of runs short in a road loss to Patrick Henry.

Asa Lewis went 2-for-3 to lead the Longhorns. Petie Pavusek, Stacy Greer and Ethan Icenhour were 1-for-2 each. Eric Neely went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Ben Howard tossed the first five innings for the Longhorns giving up three runs with three strikeouts. Lewis pitched the final two innings.

Sullivan East 19, 10

Johnson County 0, 0

East dominated play on both days and run-ruled the Longhorns in both games.

Ben Howard had a pair of hits in the 10-0 loss for Johnson County. Jayden Joiner and Jordan Poe had on each for the Horns who could muster only four hits.

It was much worse on Tuesday in their 19-0 defeat.

Jayden Joiner, Weston Throop, and Ethan Icenhour had the only hits in the game for the Longhorns.