Longhorn trio to play in All-Star game

By Tim Chambers

Three Johnson County Longhorns have been selected to play in the 10th annual FCA All-Star game to be held on December 15

at Emory & Henry University.

The game once featured players from Tennessee going up against players from Virginia, but that format has since been changed. It has now become East versus West with Interstate 81 serving as the geographical boundary line.

Johnson County’s Nathan Lane, Tyler Norris, and Christian Krupsky will be part of the East squad that will feature players on the Virginia side coached by Michael Crist of Virginia High.

Players from Abingdon, Castlewood, Eastside, George Wythe, Holston, Honaker, John Battle, Marion, Patrick Henry, Richlands, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unaka, Unicoi County, Tennessee High and state runner-up Chilhowie will join the Longhorn trio in this year’s game.

Elizabethton’s Shawn Witten will coach the west squad. Their roster will be comprised of players from Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton, Gate City, Happy Valley, Lee, Ridgeview, Rye Cove, Science Hill, South Greene, Sullivan North, Sullivan South, Thomas Walker, Twin Springs, Union, West Greene, and Wise-Central.

Kickoff for the contest will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

The teams will be treated to a banquet in Abingdon to be held on Thursday, December 13 at the Higher Education Center at 6 pm.

Below is a complete roster of each squad.