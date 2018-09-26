Longhorn netters soar by Eagles

BLOUNTVILLE—Johnson County was able to soar back onto the winning track against a team of Eagles on Friday. The Lady Longhorns swept Tri-Cities Christian on the road 25-14, 25-23 and 25-14. Head coach Donna Poteet was happy that her team stayed focus for the entire match. She liked some of the things that she saw.

“We served the ball extremely well,” said Poteet. “We were able to play tonight without very many mistakes. I thought out setters did a great job of getting the ball to our heavy hitters and we finished very well around the net.”

That was the case in the first set where the Longhorns held a double-digit advantage for most of the way. They nearly duplicated that feat in the final set after winning the second set that went down to the wire. Taylor Parsons had eight serve points to lead the way. Taylor Cox and Margaret Morrow provided six apiece.

The Longhorns were able to dominate net and had a size advantage over the Eagles. Renie Morrow had eight kills in the match. Parsons and Cox registered six each. Margaret Morrow chipped in with four while Rhiannon Icenhour and Natalie Winters chipped in with a pair.Coach Poteet was happy with the overall play of Kaylee Witenberg who logged 14 assists in addition to Cox who provided seven.

“Kaylee had a good game as a server, while Cox and Winters did a little bit of everything for us,” Poteet said. “I thought Parsons served the ball well and finished strong at the net. Renie and Margaret had a good game, and so did Rhiannon Icenhour and Sydney Souder in a reserve role.”

The junior varsity won their match 25-20 and 25-11.

Senior Night

The Longhorns tried to hang with Sullivan Central on senior night but fell in straight sets 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13.It was the final home game for seniors Kaylee Witenberg, Renie Morrow, Margaret Morrow, and Bella Miller. The quartet was honored before the match.