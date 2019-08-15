Longhorn football has a special beat

By Tim Chambers

TOMAHAWK SPORTS

When Johnson County’s band takes the field on August 23 against Sullivan East, one face will stand out among them all. Jonah Mink is now a drummer in the band after many years of being one of their most loyal football fans.

Jonah’s brother Nathan is a key member of this year’s Longhorn football team and he will definitely see plenty of action as a wide receiver and defensive back.

You can also bet that Jonah will be there cheering him on when he’s not performing with the band on the field and in the stands.

Jonah’s mother Tonya is a physical therapist in the Johnson County School System and has been involved in the Special Olympics for a number of years.

The Mink family has been a fixture at the games for the past four seasons and this year might be just a little bit different. The Longhorns hope to march to their third consecutive conference championship with the Mink family leading the way.

One thing is for certain. You can bet that “Jonah” and his family will be having a “whale” of a time on the football field and in the stands.