Longhorn Basketball Camp fun place for all

JCHS basketball camp was held last week at the high school. Coach Austin Atwood and the Longhorn basketball team were ready to teach fundamentals and friendly competition to the county’s youngest players. Photos by Tameula Trivett

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The official date of summer is June 21. However, for many sports parents, the most accurate indicators of summer are sports camps.

Both athletes and parents are excited for the sign-up days and anxiously await the Longhorn basketball camp with Coach Austin Atwood, Assistant Coach Cody McCain, and the 2022-23 Longhorn basketball team. This past week, coach Austin Atwood had his annual basketball camp at Johnson County High School with over 60 enthusiastic basketball players ranging from 5-to 12 years of age.

The future potential high school players got to learn the fundamentals of basketball from Johnson County’s very own JCHS Longhorns.

Atwood had his players on the court teaching the younger ones, doing drills, and engaging the youth in the importance of teamwork and perseverance. Atwood said of the basketball camp.

“I enjoy putting on the camp each week, mainly because the kids love it,” Atwood said. “It is also really good for my high school

guys to interact with the younger players. It helps

my guys as much as it

does the younger kids.” Senior Skylar Lawson agreed when he said, “It is always fun to go out there and teach the kids. They love it, and so do we.”

It isn’t just fundamentals of basketball that are taught, competition is also significant, and the kids love that part as well. They get in there and give it all they have but can also understand the game and teamwork better as they go along.

Tanner Leonard, Alli Mullins, and Wyatt Phipps were campers of the week.

Basketball camps are essential because kids get

to learn so much in an

environment where stress

is replaced by fun. Competition is also changing.

Each day the players

will compete with different teams and individuals. Everyone, both coaches and players, finds they are more motivated and keep learning interesting. Basketball camps also help the players to become more disciplined and help build skills and techniques.

This past week the Longhorns were the teachers, but Atwood has plans for his guys to experience being the students at several basketball camps this summer, so they will be ready for action in the fall.