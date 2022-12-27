Local businessman Allen Yates, the owner of Allen Yates Realty and local car wash Mountain City Suds, recently brought home a silver medal from the IWF Masters World Championships in weightlifting.
Allen picked up Cross Fit training almost four years ago, and it is there that he learned that he might have a knack for weightlifting. Allen’s son, Jackson Yates, helps to coach him at a local Cross Fit gym that Jackson owns and operates.
Along with Jackson, Allen trains with his coach Mike Kent. Mike has an extensive background in strength and conditioning, including previously working as the strength coach at Appalachian State University. In order to be able to perform at a world-class level, Allen spends about 2 hours a day, four days a week, training.
In his high school years, Allen competed in wrestling, where he took home a state title for Watauga. Allen has tried to keep a relatively healthy lifestyle since high school but never participated in competitive events until he picked up weightlifting three years ago.
After only three years of competitive weightlifting, Yates was selected to represent Team USA in Orlando, FL, earlier this month, December 1-8, for men aged 60-64 in the 102kg weight class. With 65 countries being represented, Yates totaled out at 194kg, hitting 86kg in the snatch and 108kg in the clean and jerk.
Yates closes out this year as the 2022 USAW Masters Champion gold medalist, the Howard Cohen American Masters champion gold medalist (having broken five competition records in that contest), and now an IWF World Champion silver medalist. The athlete that just beat Allen out for the gold has been competing for over 40 years.
As for what’s next, Allen will take a short break and resume training as he prepares to defend his national title in Valley Forge, PA, in mid-March. Allen would like to thank God for the health and strength to compete at this level.
Credit for helping to put this article together goes to Sharon Yates, wife of Allen Yates.