Ezzy Barr, a seventh grader at Johnson County Middle School, was invited last month to compete as a pitcher for a travel team heading to Houston, Texas, for the All-American Softball Games.
Tim Barr, Ezzy's father, has proudly said, “Ezzy has put in so much time and hard work to reach this goal and milestone. Her hard work paid dividends while pitching on the mound in Houston."
Ezzy made sure to make the most of this opportunity while in Houston. Speaking on the performance of the team, Tim said, “They won the first two pool games, outscoring their opponents with a combined score of 26-5. They lost their third pool game but came back to win all the bracket games and finish out with the championship victory. In the final bracket game, Ezzy pitched two innings and had four strikeouts and a pickoff at first to seal their spot in the championship game. She pitched amazingly, and they won with a score of 9-2. They came home with championship rings and necklaces.”
As for her success, Tim said Ezzy “has had some great folks to help her along this journey. She wants to thank God first for keeping her healthy and giving her the ability to play softball and for her amazing pitching coaches, Chelsea Snyder, Brianna Snyder, and Hannah Fritts. Also, big thanks to travel team coaches Travis Gray and Andy Webb.”
Ezzy and Tim also wanted to thank their sponsors, Billy Stout and Sons Construction, Hodge Tree Services, Johnson County Adult Softball League, South Fork Baptist Church, and several other anonymous sponsors. Without the help of their generous sponsors, the road to Houston would have proven difficult.
Ezzy hopes to carry last year’s success into the new year. She plans on playing for the Johnson County Junior High Softball team this year, and she has also been invited to this year's All-American Softball games, which will be hosted in Myrtle Beach, SC, in August.