Little Longhorns top Happy Valley

JC’s Avery Blevins 22 scrambles for the Longhorns. The young lad threw a 38 yard TD pass in their 16-6 win over HV.

JC’s Carson Jennings gets ready to pass verses HV. Jennings played well in their 16-6 win over the Warriors. Photo by Elle Hensley





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It was a great homecoming day for three of Johnson County’s youth football teams on Saturday. The Mighty Mites, Grass-cutters and Junior Pee Wee teams all enjoyed wins over Happy Valley.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 19

Happy Valley 0

The Mighty Mites got the day off to a good start with a huge shutout win over the Warriors. A trio of Longhorns got into the end zone that proved to be way too much for the Tribe.

Grayson Hensley got things started by breaking free for a 70-yard TD run to put them up 6-0. Their second touchdown came on a 40-yard jaunt by Mason Luckett in the third quarter that doubled their advantage at 12-0.

The Longhorns put the game away late in the third after Masyn Allen dazzled the crowd with a 60-yard touchdown run.The Longhorns rushed for 200 yards for the game. Hensley had 95 yards on nine carries to lead the way. Luckett carried three times for 50 yards while Allen gathered 60 yards on his one carry.

Caden Woodard got in on the scoring act by running in an extra point.

Hunter Stanley had a big day on defense with six tackles and three sacks. Allen provided five tackles and two sacks. Hensley collected three tackles as did Luckett. Brylen Walton had a fumble recovery that came when the Warriors were threatening to score in addition to a pair of tackles.

Junior Pee Wee

Johnson County 16

Happy Valley 6

Caden Blevins rushed for 100 yards and scored a touchdown to lead the Longhorns to victory. Blevins scored on a 10-yard run to put the Horns on top. Juan Mejia kicked the two-point conversion to give them an 8-0 advantage. Carter Atwood added the icing on the cake by finding the end zone from 15 yards out for the Horns final touchdown. Mejia’s successful kick would close out the scoring.

Several Horns played well in the win. Carson Jennings completed a 30 yard pass to Christopher Thomas that set up one score. Atwood added 30 yards rushing for the Horns.

Mejia and Colton Grindstaff were forces on defense logging seven tackles each. Josh Potter caused a fumble late in the game that sealed the deal for Johnson County.

Grass-cutters

Johnson County 25

Happy Valley 0

The Longhorns got several good performances from a cast of players that led them to their win. Sawyer Marshall got the Horns on the board with a 37-yard touchdown run followed by a second touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Avery Blevins to Bryson Kimble.

K.K. Baird brought the Longhorn crowd to their feet by breaking loose for two long touchdown runs. His first one came on a 50-yard run early in the third quarter.

Baird later added another 50-yard run to close out the scoring for the Steers. Baird ended the game with 100 yards rushing. Marshall added 55 yards and an extra point conversion. Blevins and Hunter McElyea stepped up big with 30 and 20 yards respectively.

The Longhorns rushed for 205 yards and added 40 more in the air. McElyea provided five tackles and had a fumble recovery. Conner Stout was in on four stops. Marshall, Blevins and Baird got in on three each. Kimble enjoyed a great game with eight tackles in addition to his TD reception. Daniel Yax was in on four stops. Kingston Mills and Trevor McCloud made the box score with a tackles apiece.