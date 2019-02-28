Little League final signups on Saturday

By Tim Chambers

The Johnson County Little League will hold its final signups on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Cunningham Park inside the board room.

This will be the last chance for anyone wanting to play to get registered.

The cost to sign up a player is $45 dollars and $70 dollars if you are signing up two children.

If this is your first time signing up the league will need 3 copies of your address along with a copy of your child’s birth certificate.

The league urges you to bring copies and not the originals.

The Johnson County Little League is always looking for volunteers to work within the organization.

If you are interested in coaches or volunteering your time to help in other areas please see league president Brian Day at the field on Saturday.