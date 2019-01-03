Lane, Norris head up Johnson-Carter All-Star Team

By Tim Chambers

It’s time to close the books on the 2018 football season with the selection of our Tomahawk’s Dandy Dozen All Johnson-Carter County football team. Player of the year honors goes to the only player in Northeast Tennessee to be selected to the All-State squad in any classification other than state 4-A champion Greeneville.

Nathan Lane was our unanimous choice for player of the year honors.

The senior speedster amassed 31 touchdowns, rushed for 1005 yards while compiling over 2100 all-purpose yards. Lane also collected 90 tackles, five interceptions and logged six touchdowns on special teams.

He is joined on the squad by teammates Tyler Norris, Zach Eller, and Christian Krupsky.

Norris was a one-person wrecking crew on defense with 189 tackles that led Northeast, Tennessee. Included were 14 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

He was named as the most valuable defensive player.

Eller was another Longhorn player that shined on both offense and defense in addition to special teams. He averaged over 20 yards per catch and had over 1000 all-purpose yards in addition to five interceptions.

Krupsky was a member of the FCA All-Star team and a three-year starter for the Longhorns.

Elizabethton also received four players on the squad led by their two studs Carter Everett and Corey Russell along with standout defensive lineman Jared Grindstaff and receiver Evan Perkins.

Everett threw for over 2000 yards, and Russell put up impressive numbers on both sides of the football. The dynamic duo was tabbed as co-MVP on offense.

Grindstaff was chosen as co-defensive lineman of the year in Region 1 4-A.

Perkins was the senior leader on the Cyclones receiving core that stayed ranked in the top 5 in 4-A for the entire season.

Happy Valley will be represented on the squad by Dakota Cochran who was player of the year in the conference.

Cloudland’s Jordan Coffey lands a spot on the team after being named player of the year in his conference. He rushed for over 1700 yards.

Rounding out the Dandy Dozen team is Hampton’s Lane Potter and Unaka’s John Ramsey.

Potter led the Bulldogs in rushing and scoring that including a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Ramsey was the Rangers’ best offensive player.

Johnson County’s Don Kerley is our coach of the year. He led his team to a 9-1 regular season record despite losing 20 seniors off of the 2017 squad.