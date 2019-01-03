Lane named to the All-State Team

By Tim Chambers

It’s been nearly a decade since Johnson County has landed a player of the Tennessee Sportswriters Class 3-A All State team. Nathan Lane was voted onto the team after leading his squad to a 9-1 regular season record.

Lane scored 31 touchdowns and had over 2,100 all-purpose yards.

He becomes the first player since Christian Prudhomme to make the squad since 2009.

Nathan Arnold and Hayden Osborne landed a spot on the coaches All-State squad in 2017.

2018 TSWA Class 3A All-State Football Team:

OFFENSE

QB – Trey Foster, Austin-East, Jr.

QB – Walker Russell, Alcoa, Sr.

RB – Marcus Hayes, Covington, So.

RB – James Moore, Stratford, Jr.

WR – Kam Harris-Lusk, Fairview, Sr.

WR – Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank, Sr.

WR – K.J. Zeigler, Giles Co., Sr.

OL – Andrew Coulter, Alcoa, Sr.

OL – Hiller Gray, Fairview, Sr.

OL – Jaalon Gupton, Stratford, Sr.

OL – Mayson Harris, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

OL – Colton Simpson, Gatlinburg Pittman, Sr.

ATH – Xavier Shepherd, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

K – Zeke Rankin, Alcoa, Jr.

DEFENSE

DL – Grey Carroll, Alcoa, So.

DL –Dennis Cheairs, Wooddale, Sr.

DL – Elijah Simmons, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

DL – Jake Woodlief, Signal Mountain, So.

LB – Clark Lockerby, Red Bank, Jr.

LB – Shannon Mitchell, Alcoa, Sr.

LB – Chris Stevenson, Austin-East, Sr.

LB – Caleb Winfrey, Covington, Jr.

DB – Stanley Cross, East Nashville, Sr.

DB – Nathan Lane, Johnson Co., Sr.

DB – Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East, Jr.

DB – Donoven McCallister, Upperman, Jr.

ATH – Blake Metzgar, Upperman, Sr.

P – Knox Birdsong, Giles County, Sr.