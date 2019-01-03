Lane named to the All-State Team

By Tim Chambers
It’s been nearly a decade since Johnson County has landed a player of the Tennessee Sportswriters Class 3-A All State team. Nathan Lane was voted onto the team after leading his squad to a 9-1 regular season record.
Lane scored 31 touchdowns and had over 2,100 all-purpose yards.
He becomes the first player since Christian Prudhomme to make the squad since 2009.
Nathan Arnold and Hayden Osborne landed a spot on the coaches All-State squad in 2017.
2018 TSWA Class 3A All-State Football Team:
OFFENSE
QB – Trey Foster, Austin-East, Jr.
QB – Walker Russell, Alcoa, Sr.
RB – Marcus Hayes, Covington, So.
RB – James Moore, Stratford, Jr.
WR – Kam Harris-Lusk, Fairview, Sr.
WR – Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank, Sr.
WR – K.J. Zeigler, Giles Co., Sr.
OL – Andrew Coulter, Alcoa, Sr.
OL – Hiller Gray, Fairview, Sr.
OL – Jaalon Gupton, Stratford, Sr.
OL – Mayson Harris, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
OL – Colton Simpson, Gatlinburg Pittman, Sr.
ATH – Xavier Shepherd, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
K – Zeke Rankin, Alcoa, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL – Grey Carroll, Alcoa, So.
DL –Dennis Cheairs, Wooddale, Sr.
DL – Elijah Simmons, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
DL – Jake Woodlief, Signal Mountain, So.
LB – Clark Lockerby, Red Bank, Jr.
LB – Shannon Mitchell, Alcoa, Sr.
LB – Chris Stevenson, Austin-East, Sr.
LB – Caleb Winfrey, Covington, Jr.
DB – Stanley Cross, East Nashville, Sr.
DB – Nathan Lane, Johnson Co., Sr.
DB – Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East, Jr.
DB – Donoven McCallister, Upperman, Jr.
ATH – Blake Metzgar, Upperman, Sr.
P – Knox Birdsong, Giles County, Sr.