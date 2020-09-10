Lakatos emerges as a three-sport athlete

JC three-sport athlete Cassidy Lakatos serves during a Longhorns Volleyball game. Lakatos is also a standout on the Cheerleading squad and Softball team. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

It’s not hard to find several Lady Longhorns who are two-and three-sport athletes this season, and Cassidy Lakatos falls into that category. Cassidy, a senior, is a standout cheerleader in addition to being a standout on the softball and volleyball teams.

She stated that doing three sports takes a lot of planning because she wants to make sure she does them all right.

“I really don’t have a favorite because I enjoy doing them all,” said Lakatos. “Softball is a lot of fun because we all realized how much it meant when we didn’t get to play in the spring. We had been looking so forward to it that it hurt when we didn’t get to play. That’s why it meant so much when volleyball started. We were so happy to compete against another team. We’re a much better volleyball team that what we’ve been in past years.”

Lakatos feels like the teams that she plays on have a closeness that sets them apart.

“You have to trust one another in cheerleading,” said Lakatos. “You’ve must know that your teammates always have your back.”

Lakatos loves being a server and setter on the volleyball team.

“I love setting up my friend Rhiannon Icenhour and watch her spike it over the net. It’s a good feeling knowing that you played a big part in her scoring.”

Lakatos said one thing that is special about Lady Longhorn athletics is that all the girls come and pull for one another in the sports that they are playing.

“We love to go cheer for Sadie Stout when she plays basketball because she is always there for us,” said Lakatos. “We are all best of friends and want to see each other do well.”

Cassidy is the daughter of Katie Walsh and William Lakatos. She is undecided as to what she wants to do after graduation.

“I’m not sure yet; it’s stressing me out,” said Lakatos about her plans. She did state that she would entertain the thought of doing one of her three sports in college if the chance came.

“I have to work at everything that I do,” said Lakatos. “Nothing seems to come easy, but I would do it if it was something that I felt comfortable with.”