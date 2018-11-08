Lady Longhorns topple Jonesborough

November 7, 2018

JCMS’ Brookanna Hutchins drives between two Lady Tigers’ defenders to score a basket. Hutchins scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. Photo by Tim Chambers

JCMS Mattie Jones drives baseline to score 2 of her game-high 19 points against J-Borol The Longhorns held off the Lady Tigers 26-25 on Thursday.





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

The middle school girls gave Sarah Swift a win in her first game ever as head coach on Thursday. The Longhorns used a well-balanced scoring attack to knock off Jonesborough 35-20 in their season opener. The Longhorns used a three-ball by Ryleigh Icenhour and a basket each from Autumn Lewis and Brookanna Hutchins to stay even at 8-8 after one. They took control of the game during the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Tigers 11-6. Peyton Gentry was 4-of -4 from the foul line while Aubrie Baird sank a bucket that put the Horns up by two. Lewis dropped in a pair of deuces helping the Horns to a 19-14 halftime advantage.

“This was the best we’ve played so far,” said Swift. “Our goal was to pass the ball around and take good shots and not beat ourselves. We’ve been working on catching the ball, turning and shooting and they did that tonight. That’s how we got so many people open and so many of them scoring. We also rebounded well, and that’s what we worked on all week. This was a good win for us.”

The Lady Longhorns shut down Jonesborough with an aggressive defense during the third quarter. The Tigers scored only two points while JCMS tallied eight to lead 27-16 going into the final frame. Hutchins lit it up in the fourth quarter scoring six giving the Horns their largest lead in the game at 15. She ended the night with 10 points and eight rebounds. Lewis provided eight points, five rebounds, and three steals. Gentry and Baird had seven points apiece and five rebounds each. Icenhour closed out the scoring with three. Sophie Greer and Maddie Humphrey tallied six points each for the Lady Tigers.

Junior Varsity

Johnson County 26

Jonesborough 25

The Lady Longhorns had to fight like dogs to walk away with their one-point victory.

Mattie Jones led the way with 11 points while Brayden Eastridge added seven. Sierra Green contributed five points and ten rebounds.

Both teams will travel to Cloudland on Friday to battle the Lady Highlanders.

Varsity

Johnson County 35

Jonesborough 20

J-Boro 8 6 2 4 –20

JCMS 8 11 8 8 –35

Jonesborough (20)

Humphrey 6, Greer 6, Lowery 3, Newton 2, Verble 3

Johnson County (35)

Hutchins 10, Lewis 8, Gentry 7, Barid 7, Icenhour 3

3-point goals—JC (Icenhour)