Lady Longhorns top Providence

JC’s Emmy Miller (1) drives the net during the Longhorns Monday night win over Providence. The win brings the Lady Horns record to 3 – 0 on for the season. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 54, Providence 35

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Lady Knights didn’t have an answer for Johnson County’s dynamic duo, who combined for 47 points and 16 rebounds. Sadie Stout poured in 29 points, and Emmy Miller provided 18 points and 11 rebounds in leading their team to victory.

It was the third straight for the Lady Horns while trying to reestablish their respectable among area teams. The Lady Horns led 17-11 after one and 34-22 at the half. They were never threatened in the second half.