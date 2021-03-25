Lady Longhorns take down South

JCs Hannah Fritts (left) and Emmy Miller (right) pose for a photo after the Longhorns’ 4 -1 victory over Sullivan South. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 4, Sullivan South 1

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County started the softball season with a bang that led to their 4-1 victory over Sullivan South. Emmy Miller got things going by blasting a solo home run in the first inning, and two batters later, sophomore Hannah Fritts launched a solo shot over center field to put the Lady Longhorns on top 2-0. Johnson County added to their lead in the third. Fritts walked, then moved to second on Haley Cox’s groundout. She later scored on the double off the bat of Cassidy Lakatos to make it 3-0.

Johnson County kept adding to their total as they picked up a final run in the fourth. Autumn Lewis lined a double to right field, then scored on Maddi Edington’s groundout to make it 4-0.South scored their only run of the game off Fritts in the fifth. Lauren Richardson drew a walk and scored on Olivia DeLung’s double.Fritts pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits while limiting her pitch count to 89. She recorded four strikeouts to only one walk. Autumn Lewis led the Horns with a perfect 3-3 performance that included two doubles.

Haley Cox added a 2-3 performance. Lakatos had a double in addition to Fritts and Miller’s home runs and Lewis’s three two-baggers. Kathleen Jamison led the Rebels going 2-3. McKenzie Wallen and Delung each had a double. Both teams played error-free softball. Head Coach Greg Reece was happy with the results.

“I thought we played pretty well for it to be our first game. Obviously, the home runs in the first inning got us going, but we did not really sustain much offense for the next couple of innings. We got hits and baserunners but did not get that clutch hit when we really needed it. Defensively we gave up some hits, but we were able to stand most of those runners and get out without giving up much. With Elizabethton, Happy Valley, and Sullivan East coming up, the schedule will really tell us a lot about who we are right now.”

Sullivan So 0000100 – 1

Johnson Co 2011000 – 4

Chapman and Wallen. Fritts and Miller. W—Fritts. L—Chapman.

2B—South, Wallen, Delung. Johnson County, Lewis 2, Lakatos.

HR—Johnson County, Miller, Fritts.