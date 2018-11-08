Lady Longhorns shine in jamboree

November 7, 2018



JC’s Emmy Miller (1) goes for a loose ball between three Lady Vikings.

JC’s Natalie Winters (12) drives to the basket for two of her game-high six points. The Longhorns outscored Tennessee High 22-9 in jamboree play.

JC’s Taylor Parsons (22) drives past a Lady Viking defender to score in the jamboree. Parsons scored five points in the 20-minute scrimmage. Photos by Tim Chambers





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor



ELIZABETHTON—Johnson County took part in the Big 7, Three Rivers Conference jamboree on Monday night at Happy Valley. Each team played 20 minutes against a non-conference opponent. The Lady Longhorns were paired up against Johnson County, and they didn’t disappoint. They walked away winning the half 22-9 inside of Bayless Gymnasium at Happy Valley at High School. Head coach Leon Tolley was pleased with the way his team approached the scrimmage.

“I thought our kids played hard and very well,” said Tolley. “The team has good chemistry with one another.”

The Longhorns were impressive on the defensive side holding the Lady Vikings under double-digit points. The jumped on top in the early going and would never relinquish the lead. The Lady Longhorns had six players that scored. Natalie Winters led the way with six points including a trey. Taylor Parsons added five points. Taylor Cox produced four while Emmy Miller and Hazlee Kleine produced three apiece. Sadie Stout closed out the scoring with a deuce. The Lady Longhorns will kick off the regular season at home on November 15 against Volunteer. They will also take part in the Hall of Champion games to be held at Johnson County on November 16 and 17.