Lady Longhorns look to rebuild

2020 – 2021 Longhorns Girls Varsity

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

For the first time in school history, the Lady Longhorns are coming off a 23-win season and hope that they continue to be successful in girls’ basketball play. Head Coach Leon Tolley has already begun the groundwork when two of the areas top seniors will pair up with two sophomores and a freshman to form a starting lineup for a team loaded with experience from a year ago.

The Longhorns opened up play on Saturday with a pair of wins, 62-20 over J. Frank White and a 54-34 win over Hunter Park out of Greeneville, South Carolina, at Providence Academy games.That’s good news for the Lady Horns, who will rely heavily on Miller and Stout to carry the mail if they are to be successful. They also got some outstanding play out of freshman Sierra Greene and sophomore point guard Peyton Gentry.

“A lot of them weren’t expecting to be thrown into the fire early, but because of the circumstances, they’ll have to play,” said Tolley. “We are going to need them to step up if we are to have any success.”

Tolley is counting on some more sophomores to step up. Brook Anna Hutchins, Amy Gunter, Aubrie Baird, Marissa Summerow, and freshman Aubree Glenn will also be counted on to elevate their play as some could crack the starting lineup.

“I feel like we can be a pretty good team,” said Stout. “Last year’s team set the bar high for girl’s basketball here, and now we have to maintain it. I like our younger players and feel like we got the makeup to be a pretty good team. But we’re not close to being where we need to be just yet.”

Another senior player who will help the squad is Abby Lipford. “She’s like having a coach on the floor,” said Tolley. “We need for Abby to play with a lot of confidence and look to score more for us.”

The Lady Horns hope to make its second consecutive trip to the regionals in 2021. They nearly knocked off South Green in the first round last year and probably should have, so Miller and Stout will be hungry to get back to that point.

“I hope so,” said Tolley. “Anyone that knows us realizes that we will rely on them heavily. It’s no secret. For us to have success, they’ll have to play well.”